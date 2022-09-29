Southern Punjab bowl Northern out for 184

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Faisal Akram got 5-68 to enable Southern Punjab to dismiss Northern for 184 on the second day of their first round four-day fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the KCCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of seven for no loss in response to Southern Punjab's 273, Northern were folded for 184 in the 62nd over, conceding a lead of 89. Aqib Shah (64) and Nasir Nawaz (56) scored fifties.

Southern Punjab were 82-2 in their second innings at stumps, with a lead of 171.

At the NBP Sports Complex here, Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat hammered 114 to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take a huge lead when they reached 449-9 in their first innings at stumps after resuming at 64 without loss in response to Balochistan's first innings total of 256.

Mohsin Khan made 82 while skipper Israrullah smashed 71. Mehran Ibrahim chipped in with 51. Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan claimed 4-109. Gohar Faiz captured 2-100.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, Sindh gained 22 runs lead when after scoring 256 they folded Central Punjab for 234 in 62.2 overs.

Irfan Khan scored 74 while Rizwan Hussain chipped in with 59. Arish Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-53. Majid Asghar (3-37) and Tabish Khan (2-41) also did well with the leather. Sindh were struggling at 45-4 in their second innings with Ali Ashiq picking 2-18.