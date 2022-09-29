Not so green

The idea that electric vehicles (EVs) are somehow carbon-free is one of the most flawed in our public discourse. The most important component in EVs is the battery, which requires Lithium, Cobalt, Graphite, Manganese, and other minerals which need to be mined and processed.
This mining and processing releases a lot of carbon emissions into the atmosphere. In addition, the plans in place to increase the use of EVs will require more mining of minerals which can be dangerous to the surrounding environment.
Musa Abubakr
Islamabad
The PTI chairman is bent upon continuing his anti-government public agitations and is planning to march on the...
Although the government of Pakistan has passed multiple laws prohibiting begging, the number of beggars in our society...
Recently in Karachi, there have been several instances where muggers and robbers have been caught and lynched by...
This letter refers to article ‘Breaking the false glass ceiling’ by Sharmila Faruqi. The article explains how...
I live in the city of lights , but the residential society I live in, which is located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 8,...
The flood-affected population of Pakistan immediately requires medical help at their doorsteps. Hospitals in these...
Comments