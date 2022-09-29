Not so green

The idea that electric vehicles (EVs) are somehow carbon-free is one of the most flawed in our public discourse. The most important component in EVs is the battery, which requires Lithium, Cobalt, Graphite, Manganese, and other minerals which need to be mined and processed.

This mining and processing releases a lot of carbon emissions into the atmosphere. In addition, the plans in place to increase the use of EVs will require more mining of minerals which can be dangerous to the surrounding environment.

Musa Abubakr

Islamabad