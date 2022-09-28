Advance booking for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ opens on Friday

Karachi: Advance booking for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been announced from September 30 onwards as the movie is set to release on October 13, in all leading cinemas.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is a hard re-mix of 1979’s classic ‘Maula Jatt’ and is based on the rivalry of Maula Jatt and his arch-nemesis Noori Natt, the two characters. The film boasted one of the largest star-cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat.

The film has already been cleared for release in Sindh with PG rating by Sindh Censor Board. It was directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint-venture of Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

The screenplay is by Bilal Lashari and dialogues were written by Nasir Adeeb. The filmmakers have partnered with Pakistan’s largest media group and an important contributor to the revival of Pakistani cinema, Geo Films, as their presenting partner. The film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, and internationally the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.