Tarbela Dam’s generation capacity to enhance by 6,418 MW

HARIPUR: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam was contributing to the economic development of the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to the dam. The Wapda chairman added that the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) would increase hydel generation.

Tarbela Dam has more than half of the total installed capacity of hydel generation in Pakistan. With the completion of the under-construction 1530 MW-T-5 Project, the existing installed capacity of Tarbela will rise from 4,888 to 6,418MW.