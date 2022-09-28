Tarbela Dam’s generation capacity to enhance by 6,418 MW

HARIPUR: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam was contributing to the economic development of the country.
He expressed these views during his visit to the dam. The Wapda chairman added that the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) would increase hydel generation.
Tarbela Dam has more than half of the total installed capacity of hydel generation in Pakistan. With the completion of the under-construction 1530 MW-T-5 Project, the existing installed capacity of Tarbela will rise from 4,888 to 6,418MW.
LANDIKOTAL: Chief monk of Thailand and his disciples on Tuesday visited Shapola stupa and performed their religious...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday assured provision of executive allowance to the officers...
Karachi: Advance booking for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been announced from September 30 onwards as the movie...
PESHAWAR: Houses of three lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come under attack in the last four days as the law...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting with experts on nutrition to...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior officials Tuesday clarified that the identity cards and passports of Pakistan...
Comments