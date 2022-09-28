Transgender person shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: A transgender person was shot dead at the Swabi Interchange of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway here on Tuesday, sources said.

Narrating the incident, Noorul Haq alias Noor, a transgender, said a party of transgender persons was on its way to Peshawar for performing at a musical show. When the party reached the Swabi Interchange, Wafa, another transgender person, received a phone call and the caller reportedly asked her to wait there. Noor alleged that Zaraq Shah, a resident of Rustam village of Mardan district, reached there and started exchanging hot words with Wafa.

She alleged Zaraq opened fire on Wafa, which left her seriously injured and she succumbed to her injuries later. The slain transgender person belonged to Karachi but was living in the Swabi city along with other friends.

A first information report was registered at the Chota Lahor City Police Station and an investigation launched. District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan confirmed that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Chhota Lahor City Police Station. He said the police party reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.