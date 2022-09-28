ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, a ‘detention centre’ for torturing inmates. The IHC issued an inquiry order on complaints of torture and inhumane treatment being meted to the inmates.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in the order, maintained that the allegations made in the petition (filed by the Human Rights Commission) of torture of inmates were not baseless.

The order stated that according to a secret report, the jail had been turned into a detention camp instead of being administered according to law.

Apart from the injustice, the inmates are treated inhumanely, and their human rights are violated, it added.

The court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Punjab to investigate the human rights violations in the jail, and to submit an investigation report as soon as possible. Justice Minallah Saturday visited the jail on a petition filed by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) against alleged torture at the jail.