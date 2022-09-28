ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, a ‘detention centre’ for torturing inmates. The IHC issued an inquiry order on complaints of torture and inhumane treatment being meted to the inmates.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in the order, maintained that the allegations made in the petition (filed by the Human Rights Commission) of torture of inmates were not baseless.
The order stated that according to a secret report, the jail had been turned into a detention camp instead of being administered according to law.
Apart from the injustice, the inmates are treated inhumanely, and their human rights are violated, it added.
The court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Punjab to investigate the human rights violations in the jail, and to submit an investigation report as soon as possible. Justice Minallah Saturday visited the jail on a petition filed by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) against alleged torture at the jail.
PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to work unitedly by extending a helping hand to the people suffering from...
Expressing displeasure over the absence of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in the contempt case, the ECP...
Bilawal said that Pakistan-US ties were no longer hyphenated with Afghanistan and India
China has asked the United States not to offer any unwarranted criticism against the Pakistan-China cooperation
The Council of Islamic Ideology declared that different clauses of the Transgender Act, 2018 clash with the Islamic...
The government and relevant agencies are so far in complete dark about the dark web’s claim of the volume of PM...
Comments