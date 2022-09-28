Imran Khan addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Peshawar on September 27, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned that he will obstruct Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ishaq Dar’s plans, saying that Pakistan’s treasury was being handed over to someone who had been an “absconder for the last five years.”

Dar, who landed in Pakistan a day earlier along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will take oath as the country’s new finance minister today (Wednesday), local media, including Geo News, reported.

Speaking during the Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Peshawar, the former prime minister alleged that Dar had made a deal under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) before returning to Pakistan.

“It is unfortunate that the justice system or the country’s guardians could not stop Ishaq Dar,” he added. “A fugitive, after stealing billions of rupees, was roaming freely abroad and was taking decisions for Pakistan.”

Comparing the Muslim states with European countries, Imran Khan said that there was only 20 percent of the rule of law in Muslim countries. “If you want to see justice, then go to Switzerland. There is a 100 percent rule of law there,” he added. He added that those who wanted to see a welfare state should go to Sweden and Britain.

Speaking about his aide Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged torture, the former premier said the JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was part of a government where these cruel acts were taking place. “Sixty percent of people belonging to this cabinet are out on bail,” he said.

Imran Khan also spoke about the country’s economy while taking a jibe at the leaders in the government. He said the economy has deteriorated while unemployment was increasing and these leaders have only come to hide their corruption cases and not to serve the nation.

The former prime minister said that the forthcoming long march and sit-in will be the decisive one before heading towards fresh elections. He said that he will give a call to the nation for coming out of their homes for real independence.

Imran Khan said that he was devising a plan to deal with the government’s expected reaction against the PTI protesters in the next long march. He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had allegedly ordered to target PTI’s peaceful protesters through teargas shelling. Sanaullah should be prepared to get a place to hide, he added.

The PTI chief said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan with a proclaimed offender. He added that Ishaq Dar had fled from Pakistan on the prime minister’s plane. “Dar has returned to dissolve corruption cases. We will not allow them to get a place to hide anywhere. My young activists are fully prepared everywhere.”

Challenging the interior minister, Khan said, “Rana Sanaullah, your police, teargas shells and rubber bullets cannot stop us. Nobody knows about what the skipper is planning right now. This will be my last long march and sit-in. I have firm belief in Allah Almighty that the country will head towards transparent elections after the long march.”

Khan reiterated the PTI encourages friendship with all countries but it will never accept slavery. Separately, addressing a traders convention in Peshawar, Imran Khan, while reacting to the recent alleged audio leak saga, said that the Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money.

The former PM said that during his tenure, there was 6% growth after 17 years. According to the World Bank, despite Covid-19, the employment ratio was high and overseas Pakistanis sent record foreign exchange, he added.

“Since these two families came, the country has been in debt and they are getting richer,” Imran said. “Maryam Nawaz has a PhD in lying, they [Sharif family] steal money, go out of the country, and then take NRO to come back. The Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money. I will fight them as long as I am alive,” the PTI chairman claimed.