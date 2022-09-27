'I will impede Dar’s path': Imran Khan warns ahead of new finmin's appointment

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — PTI/Twitter/@PTIofficial

PESHAWAR: Expressing apprehension over PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's return, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he will "impede Dar's path" since the country's judicial system "failed" to do so, deeming it a "misfortune".

Khan's said this during his address at the Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Peshawar.

"Pakistan’s treasury is being handed over to someone who was an absconder for five years," he said, adding that the incoming finance minister has returned to Pakistan based on a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal.

"Insha’Allah! I will impede Dar’s path," Khan said, as the PML-N leader takes oath as the senator and prepares to assume charge as the country's new finance minister.



Denouncing PML-N President Nawaz Sharif's involvement in the country's crucial matters, Khan said: "A fugitive is sitting outside and making decisions for Pakistan. Someone living abroad after stealing billions of rupees is making decisions for the country; this concept does not exist in the West".

Commenting on the coalition government in the centre and its leadership, the PTI chief said that they did not come to "serve the public", but to "protect their theft".

"Inflation in the country is at its highest in 50 years. The economy has fallen down; unemployment has increased," Khan said.

He added that 60 per cent of the cabinet members are on bail.

"A society where there is no rule of law is for animals. A nation where justice does not prevail gets destroyed," the former prime minister said, further comparing the state of justice in Muslim countries with Europe's Switzerland.

"Go to Switzerland if you want to see justice. There are no resources in Switzerland but look at their prosperity. Rule of law in Muslim countries is not even 20 per cent. In Switzerland, it is 100 per cent," he said.

During his address, he informed participants of the convention to go to Sweden and Britain if they want to see a welfare state.

"In western countries, poor people get free treatment. Poor people are granted justice in western countries," he said, adding that in Pakistan are ill-treated.

"How do the police treat humans here? Shahbaz Gill was stripped and tortured," he lamented.

The PTI chief also pointed his fingers at PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying that he is part of a government where such cruelty is happening.