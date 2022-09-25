Imran Khan talking to economic reporters. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD/RAHIM YAR KHAN: Imran Khan on Saturday made a conditional offer for returning to the National Assembly provided a proper probe was done to unearth the alleged US cipher conspiracy. “I am ready to go back to the National Assembly if the cipher conspiracy is properly probed,” Chairman PTI Imran Khan said while talking to economic reporters here at Bani Gala .



When asked about the possibility of signing the Charter of Economy between the ruling coalition and opposition parties, he said how he could join hands with ‘criminals’ who carried out NAB amendments to pave the way for the return of Ishaq Dar and ultimately Nawaz Sharif.

He said economic sovereignty cannot be achieved without clinching real independence. A flawed foreign policy was pursued in the past that sought financial aid. He cited the example of Indian foreign policy and said that they pursued the policy to maximise their benefits. The capacity of borrowing has shrunk, so the country is heading towards default. “There is no free lunch, so bailout will only be provided at the cost of our real independence,” he warned.

The chairman PTI, along with his core economic team including former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz and Muzammil Aslam, was briefing a select group of economic reporters here at his hill-top residence in Bani Gala for more than one hour and replied to a variety of questions.

Imran was of the view that the political stability would only come by holding free and fair elections. He said a genius like Ishaq Dar could not manage the economy as he had artificially managed the rupee against dollar that caused evaporation of precious foreign exchange reserves. “Ishaq Dar could not manage the economy well when the POL prices had reduced to below $53 per barrel in international market and despite this bonanza, the current account deficit had peaked to a historic high of $20 billion in 2017-18.”

When asked about perpetual soaring relations with the establishment, the PTI chief said that he did not know what happened to them. “The coalition government was always weak so when they became neutral my government destabilised. It is better to ask from them (establishment) about it.” He said that the establishment was a reality in Pakistan.

To another query about blunders committed during his rule as ministers for finance, secretary finance and chairman FBR were frequently changed, he said that everyone committed mistakes in his life and there was a learning curve in first year rule but they tackled the Covid-19 pandemic very well. He praised the role of economic team in the fourth year of his rule and said the country achieved GDP growth of 6 percent and exports fetched $32 billion. The current account deficit stood at $16 billion but there was Covid and super commodity cycle played a role in it.

Dwelling upon the role of neutrals, the chairman PTI said that he had sent Shaukat Tarin at the twilight of his rule to tell the establishment that Pakistan’s economy could not afford political uncertainty. He claimed that Pakistan’s economy was passing through a difficult phase when the plan of ‘regime change’ was hatched. He further claimed that his government was making efforts to protect the poor from unbridled price hike, so they took the decision to freeze the POL and energy prices. They were steering the economy by adopting a balanced approach as they made plans to utilise Rs466 billion for providing subsidies by slashing down the development budget and with help of increased FBR revenue collection.

He said when they came to know about the ‘conspiracy of regime change’, they told the establishment that there was a need to realise that the economy would not be able to afford political instability. “The establishment still assumed the role to become neutral.”

He said the incumbent government did not have clear-cut roadmap on the economic front because their objective was to get an NRO, so they brought the desired amendments in the NAB law to make it into a redundant institution. “Now the markets are jittery and yield on international bond has witnessed the highest-ever increase despite signing of IMF agreement,” Imran said and added that Shehbaz Sharif was begging before the world to get help in order to avert what he claimed was an imminent default. “Pakistan has already bowed on its knees, so external and internal conspiracies will result in the country paying a heavy price,” he added.

The PTI chief said that the capability of generating external financing of the government had diminished. He claimed NAB had retrieved Rs480 billion during his three and a half year rule.

Imran Khan conceded that he had committed ‘one mistake’ as he provided tax amnesty to the industry in his last year of rule by putting ‘no question asked policy’ about their investment. This incentive should have been provided in the first year of his rule. He said that corruption in the FBR could only be tackled with the help of technology.

The PTI chief said that corruption is a curse and he does not have the power to run the affairs of NAB. “Without certainty of punishment, the menace of corruption cannot be minimized.” He said that NAB should not be run with a ‘switch on and off’ button. “Regulators like the CCP were compromised as protectors of cartels existed in their ranks. There were over 800 stay orders against regulators.”

The PTI chief claimed that he had talked to Russia to get cheap oil and gas and if he had remained in power, he would have definitely taken up this issue with US officials. “They wanted compromised foreign policy, wanted to make India the policeman of the region and pressurised us to accept Israel.”

Imran said that if he would come into power, he would admit that Pakistan required drastic changes. He said that they would sit with the judiciary on enforced contracts at all costs in order to protect small investors. He said that the country would have to generate its capacity to earn dollars through boosting exports and promoting tourism.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday asked his supporters to get ready for the upcoming “real independence march” on Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he would enter the capital with full preparations this time around.

Addressing a public rally in Rahim Yar Khan, he thanked his supporters for turning up in a large number and waiting for his speech in hot weather. He said he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire. “Rana Sanaullah used teargas shelling against PTI women and children on March 25. We were not fully prepared at that time. However, the minister will not find a place to hide this time around,” he added.

Imran Khan also lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their foreign visits as the country faced flood devastation. “In which country, a prime minister pays foreign visits after leaving the nation in difficulties”? he asked and added that entire Sindh was submerged but the PPP leader was making foreign tours.

“The country will be stuck in a quagmire if the imported government’s tenure is prolonged. The PPP and PMLN have given themselves an NRO and got Rs1,100 billion corruption cases quashed against themselves,” he added.

The rulers, he maintained, were planning to disqualify him as they were scared of people’s power. “They are scared and want to disqualify me,” he added.

Reiterating his demand for free and fair elections, the former premier said that economic stability in the country was not possible without political stability.

Reacting to reports of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan, he claimed Dar was being brought to the country under a deal. Shehbaz Sharif had been imposed upon the country not because he had leadership qualities but because he would take diktat from all powers, including the IMF. “People were badly affected by severe floods but Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation stayed in expensive hotels to ask for aid,” he added.

Imran Khan said that if the nation did not stand up for real freedom, then similar ‘thieves’ would be imposed on the country, adding that 60pc of the cabinet was on bail while, on the other hand, they were begging for help from the world. “If we accept the theft of Rs11,000 billion and slavery of the imported rulers, then we have no future.”

Taking a jibe at the premier for seeking donations from the international community for flood victims, Imran said the country would have to compromise on national interest by receiving foreign aid as “there was no free lunch”.

Large screens had been set up at Islamabad’s F9 Park, Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli, Shehbaz Town, Quetta, Kohinoor Plaza, Faisalabad, Chungi, Multan, Fawara Chowk, Jhang, and Paris Road, Sialkot, to televise Imran’s speech.