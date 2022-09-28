Radicalization in the diaspora

This refers to the editorial, ‘Declining discourse’ (September 27). PTI leaders should pay attention to this editorial and reconsider the course of venomous rhetoric they have been building against their opponents. The way PTI supporters behaved with Marriyum Aurangzeb in London shows how PTI leaders are nurturing hatred among the people. Such behaviour is also an example of mob justice mentality which rises only when people lose confidence in state institutions.
An entire generation has grown up listening to how certain politicians are corrupt. But all they saw was how those people were never punished, allowing political parties to use the anti-corruption narrative. This is why people show their anger when they see politicians and try to hold them accountable. This saga will end only when our justice system will take charge and decide on corruption allegations once and for all.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
