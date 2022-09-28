Workshop held for withholding agents

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments from Malakand district to promote tax culture in the province, increase tax compliance, and build the capacity of its public sector withholding agents.

An official handout said that the USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop.

The participants included officials of district administration, Tehsil

Municipal Administration Malakand, and Dargai,

educational boards,

Education Department, Local Government, University of Malakand, and District Accounts Office Malakand.

KPRA Additional Collector of Mardan and Malakand Mussarat Zaman in his welcome address thanked USAID-KPRM for facilitating KPRA to arrange the workshop. He shed light on the history of sales tax on services and the mandate of the KPRA.