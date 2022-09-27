82pc Pakistanis back global aid, 57pc reject Indian help

KARACHI: Most Pakistanis favour getting international aid for flood victims, however, they reject it when it comes to India.

In a Gallup Pakistan survey carried out from Sept 1-16, 2022, 1,000 participants were interviewed. Of them, 82 percent of them welcomed international aid with 47 percent backing the idea of getting Indian aid while 57 were opposed to it.

Interestingly, a total of 57 percent expressed resolve to help flood victims through donations while 43 percent of them to donate. Surprisingly, 18 percent of them opposed getting international aid for flood victims.