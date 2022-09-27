Foundation stone laying ceremony of JCCI

Islamabad:Secretary General of United Business Group and former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Zafar Bakhtawari, while declaring the land of Jhelum as a suitable region for economic development along with military credibility, emphasised that the region of Potohar is agricultural. He said that appropriate measures were needed for industrial development, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) building.

Former president of Islamabad Chamber Atif Ikram said that the country is currently suffering from an economic crisis and we must together overcome this economic crisis. We have to fight by creating unity in the ranks. Raja Muhammad Anwar, group leader of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce, said that he has dedicated his whole life for the industrial and commercial development of Jhelum and the building of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce should play a significant role in the industrial and commercial development of this city.

Qazi Mohammad Akbar, group leader of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that Chakwal was also a part of Jhelum earlier. Our problems are similar and we have to start joint efforts to solve them. President of Jhelum Chamber Umar Mushtaq Bhargat said that he has advanced this mission by donating Rs 90 lakh for the purchase of land for the chamber building and we will fulfill the expectations of the business community by completing its construction.

Former Vice President of PCCI Arif Yusuf Jiwa said that he will provide technical and financial support in the construction of this building. Newly elected President of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce Waqar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan will develop economically only when Policies will be made by taking the business community into confidence and the businessman and industrialist will be brought forward as a role model in the society.

Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Group Leader of Wahari Chamber of Commerce said that Jhelum Chamber has been assisted by Raja M Anwar for the last 30 years. Anwar’s leadership continues to grow he added.