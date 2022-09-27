Youngsters’ role in peace vital: secretary

LAHORE:Human Rights and Minority Affairs Secretary Masood Mukhtar has said it is the responsibility of every citizen to promote peace in society.

It is commendable that 68pc of Pakistan's population consists of youths and they are performing a key role in establishing peace. The secretary was chairing a consultative session of youths from different communities. The session was organised by Samaj Sewa Foundation in collaboration with Human Rights Department. Chaman Lal from Samaj Sewa Foundation while explaining the aims and objectives of the session said that they are trying to move forward in the journey of peace together with the government. The Human Rights secretary said that the Department of Human Rights was providing different opportunities to promote peace through various seminars and workshops. We should emphasis to promote mutual love, he added. In the session various youth mentioned their efforts to promote interfaith harmony in society and also gave suggestions to establish peace.

DD HR Muhammad Yousaf, representatives of various youth welfare organisations, students of Punjab University, Government College and Punjab University, representatives of Youth Affairs Department, School Education and others participated in the session.