Aussie Consulate shows interest in Wasa projects

LAHORE:Australian Consulate has expressed interest in several projects of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

An Australian delegation visited Wasa Head Office here on Monday and met with Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed and his team. Senior Wasa officials were also present at the occasion.

MD Wasa welcomed Australian First Secretary Development Ms Catherine and her delegation and briefed them about Wasa’s ongoing projects. The purpose of the meeting was to conduct a feasibility study on providing technical assistance in urban flood prevention and management, said MD Wasa while talking to media.

The Australian Consulate had asked for proposals from all over Pakistan, in which Wasa Lahore's proposal was selected for the feasibility study, he revealed adding Australian Consulate will provide technical and financial support to Wasa Lahore for this feasibility study. The consultant of Australian Consulate will conduct this study with the help of Adam Smith International and MM Pakistan, MD Wasa said and maintained that Lahore will be the first city of Pakistan where a study will be done regarding Urban Flooding Management. MD Wasa said after the success of this project, this programme could be implemented in other cities like Karachi, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.