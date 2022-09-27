Damaged vessels

Roads are the most important part of any city, acting like its blood vessels. If they become clogged or damaged, the city can no longer function. Most of the roads in Karachi have been ruined by years of neglect, low-quality construction, deterioration from rain and sewerage water and shoddy repairs. The recent monsoon rains have only exacerbated the problem. It has led to a situation where traversing these roads carries a serious risk of accidents, injury and even death. There is no check and balance; the state of the roads deteriorates day by day.
The vast majority of Karachi’s citizens pay their taxes on a regular basis and deserve roads that are safe for motorists. The concerned authorities must take a serious look into the matter take some prompt and necessary actions to overcome the problem.
Syeda Laila Rubab
Karachi
