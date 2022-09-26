PDM rejects president’s proposal on appointment of army chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesman (PDM) Hafiz Hamdullah has said that President Dr Arif Alvi’s proposal to appoint the new army chief was a sheer violation of the Constitution, Geo News reported.
Responding to the President’s proposal to appoint the new army chief, Hafiz Hamdullah said the appointment was important but any proposal from the president’s office could be treated as sheer violation of the Constitution and the PDM had categorically rejected any proposal that breached the law of the land.
He said a consensus could only be possible when the appointment would accordingly be with the Constitution and rule of the procedure, and any diversion or violation of the law would be rejected.
He strongly criticised the president over his proposal for the appointment of the new army chief, and referred the Supreme Court’s ruling on him in Justice Faez Isa case, in which he was declared deceitful and violator of the Constitution.
Hamdullah said the proposal suggested that he was not faithful with the state but with Imran Khan, adding that if he had to follow Imran’s politics, than the President should leave the presidency and stop creating controversy on the appointment of new army chief.
