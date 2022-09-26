Dar set to be finance minister as Miftah bows out

Ishaq Dar (L) and Miftah Ismail. —Ishaq Dar/ facebook/AFP

LONDON: Miftah Ismail Sunday resigned as the finance minister in line with the party’s decision, while Ishaq Dar is set to step into his shoes.

PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the country’s ongoing situation and measures taken by the sitting coalition government in a huddle in London. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Ahad Cheema attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Miftah Ismail tendered his resignation to Nawaz Sharif and thanked the party leadership for providing him with the opportunity to serve the country as finance minister and said that he diligently served the country during his four-month brief tenure.

Accepting his resignation, Nawaz praised Miftah’sefforts and the way he carried out his duties at a time when the country was facing an economic crisis, says a news report. Talking to a news channel, Ishaq Dar had said that he will be coming back to Pakistan along with Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and will take oath as Senator on Tuesday and as finance minister on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Nawaz suggested Dar not to delay his return and leave with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday night. As decided by the two party leaders, Miftah Ismail will continue to remain a part of the government.

Earlier, during a meeting with Shehbaz, Nawaz expressed dissatisfaction with the economic policies of Miftah and called for a change in the direction of economic policies. Nawaz was worried that the rise in prices of commodities had directly affected the common man, which had impacted the party’s support base.

Earlier, interior minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that Dar will return to Pakistan next week. Shehbaz, along with Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, reached London after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York a day earlier and was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Sunday.