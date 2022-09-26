Another ship carrying relief goods from UAE reaches Karachi

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to send relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan as a cargo ship carrying relief goods equal to 30 containers reached Karachi Port, reported local media.

According to the UAE consulate, the relief goods include food items, medicines and other goods for the thousands of flood victims in Pakistan. The Gulf nation has contributed most for the flood affected people. UAE has already sent around 20 flights with relief goods to Pakistan. The material was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Karachi Port.