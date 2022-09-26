Floral Art: Creating something different

Islamabad : The Floral Art Society magnolia chapter (Rawalpindi Islamabad) held their monthly meeting in Serena hotel. Following the routine procedure, the program started with talawat followed by the minutes of the previous meeting.

President Nageen Malik informed that the contributed amount by the FASP Members for the flood affected was seven lakh and fifty thousand which was donated to a trust named Thali.

She then thanked Aisha Zahid for conducting the Zoom class so as to clarify the meaning of the topics specified by IFFAD for the international floral art competition. This meeting was arranged to assist the participants.

Next, event chairperson Hina Kamran introduced Ghazala Abdullah, a reno­wned floral artist who always thinks out of the box and is the winner of many prizes. She gave a demo on the technique of creating mobile in floral art, titled

" Floating in the air."

A Mobile is an exhibit that is suspended and moves in the air. All units in the exhibit must be free to move in the air. Stabile - an exhibit inspired by the sculpture that has movement but does not move.

Stamobile - when stable and mobile are combined, the whole exhibit then becomes a stamobile.

Seven interesting exhibits were displayed one by one. Amazing material was inculcated and beautifully arranged - an interactive and relaxed demo that was admired by all. In conclusion, a token of thanks was presented to her by senior expert Farhat Zaman.