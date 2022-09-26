Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have given NED test and got 83 (Aggregate: 89.45%). My first year percentage is 95%, second year percentage result is not yet announced. Please let me know about Software Engineering scope in Pakistan. Which computer field has very much scope in Pakistan? How's the Electrical, Textile, and Automobile fields scope in Pakistan? And any engineering field which has much scope in Pakistan? (Farheen Siddiqui, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Farheen, thank you for your email and your questions. Software Engineering and Computer Science is an emerging subject area with a very vast and diversified job landscape. It is difficult to predict which specific area within this shall be in more demand; however, Artificial Intelligence coupled with Software Engineering is something that will have more emerging opportunities.

As you are a female, other areas of engineering, including Electrical and Automobile is not recommended or can be advised as possible careers. However, Textile, Fashion and Merchandising are some programmes that you may further explore, and depending on the availability of such courses you may consider as possible options.

Please note that selecting a career is not something that can be answered via emails and requires a thorough counselling session and I am sure your course tutors are in a best position to do so. Wish you all the best.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I did my FSc in 2018 and now I am studying Mechanical Engineering. But I am thinking of changing it next year. I want to ask that if changing it is a good idea or if I do plan to change what should I choose next? The options that I have considered are physics and computer science or engineering. I have considered physics because it is more interesting compared to engineering. (Gul Meena – Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Gul Meena, before I can advise you regarding changing your degree specialism, I would be grateful if you can share with me your FSc results and the first term of your mechanical engineering that you have completed so far, the name of the university that you are currently studying etc.? Once I have this information, I will guide you more comprehensively.

Q3: Sir, my son is doing BS Town Planning from UET Lahore. What is the scope of this degree in Pakistan and abroad and also advise in which discipline should he do his masters? (Khaleeq Warraich - Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Mr Warraich, Town Planning is a unique area of specialty and he should get employed in Pakistan and Middle East but if he tops up with the masters in Construction Management this will give him an edge over other colleagues in his area.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, I have completed BCom and CMA (Inter) Cost and Management Accountant from ICMAP. Right now I am student of stage 5 and this is the second last stage of CMA. Please guide me about the CMA scope in Pakistan and Gulf countries and what type of industry is best from Textile, FMCG, Petroleum or Power generation? Also guide me, which specialisation should I choose from Finance, Costing, Taxation or Secretarial Practice? (Naseer Umer Zia- Lahore)

Ans: Dear Naseer, once you have completed your CMA, you may look at finding a job in Power Generation or Energy Conservation which has a huge demand for financial specialists, especially for those with a management background and can develop a good business proposal and feasibility reports for these kinds of projects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).