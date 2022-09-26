 
Monday September 26, 2022
World

Molotov cocktail attack against Iranian embassy in Athens

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Athens: A Molotov cocktail bomb was thrown against the Iranian embassy in Athens on Sunday, Athens News Agency reported. According to Greek police, at around 1:00 am local time (2200 GMT on Saturday), two people riding a motorcycle with their faces covered hurled the weapon on the wall of the embassy where it exploded.

