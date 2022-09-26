Expensive petrol

The price of petrol has increased once again though the price of diesel remains unchanged. This has come at a time when petrol prices witnessed huge cuts in the global market. It was thus speculated that petrol prices would decrease in the range of Rs14 to Rs20 per litre.

Even though oil prices are going down in the international market, our government continues to arbitrarily increase prices of petroleum products. Currently, the people are overburdened with high petroleum prices, inflated electricity bills, and record inflation that have made the cost of living so high, risking the survival of the poor. This may have serious political repercussions which may earnestly be realized by the government, who must address the cost of living crisis immediately.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad