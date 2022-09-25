Another 166 reported positive for dengue in a day

Islamabad : As many as 166 individuals belonging to Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 3,554 on Saturday however according to the Punjab Information Technology Board Dashboard, the number of confirmed dengue fever patients from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 3,740.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 85 individuals tested positive for dengue fever from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,819 while the infection had claimed a total of five lives from Islamabad.

He said the situation regarding the spread of dengue fever is under control and the teams of the health department are working religiously on surveillance and case response activities. He informed ‘The News’ that case response activity is being done for every confirmed case of dengue fever being reported from the federal capital.

Insecticide residual spray has been done in well over 20,000 houses in rural areas of Islamabad while the teams of the health department have performed fogging activity on well over 700 spots.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that out of a total of 1,819 cases so far reported from ICT, 1,102 have been registered from rural areas while 717 are from urban areas in Islamabad. The worst hit union councils in Islamabad include Tarlai with 362 cases, Sohan with 236 cases, Sihala with 124 cases, Tarnol with 84 cases, Koral with 80 cases, Rawat with 63 cases, Kurri with 58 cases, Alipur with 47 cases, and Bhara Kahu with 32 cases.

Meanwhile, another 81 patients were confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,735 on Saturday of which three patients have lost their lives due to the infection. The number of admitted patients at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital was recorded as 243 on Saturday of which two patients were in critical condition at BBH.