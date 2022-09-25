Players assemble in Karachi for national hockey camp today

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s training camp players will report at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium here on Sunday (today).

The training camp has been held for the preparation of Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament to be held in Malaysia next month. The training camp will be continued till the departure of the Green shirts for Malaysia, a PHF official informed 'The News' on Saturday.

It has to be mentioned that several names from the management have been changed after Asia Cup 2022.

Players called: Abdullah Ishtiaq (Mari Petroleum), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Sheikh (Karachi), Mubashar Ali (WAPDA). Rizwan Ali (PAF) Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Imad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Moeen Shakeel (WAPDA) Sufyan (Navy) Abdul Manan, (PAF), Hammaduddin Anjum (WAPDA), Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA) ) Ehtisham Aslam (Mari Petroleum), Ijaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Osama Bashir (PAF), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Arbaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum) M Murtaza Yaqub (WAPDA), Zahidullah (WAPDA), Rana Sohail Riaz (SSGC), Abuzar (NBP), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Shahzeb Khan (Karachi), Arshad Liaquat (Mari Petroleum), Ali Murtaza (Lahore), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Faraz (Mari Petroleum), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Obaidullah Bhutto (WAPDA).