PHF releases players dues for five months

KARACHI: There was a wave of joy among the players when Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said in a press release on Saturday that all their dues for five months had been paid.

It has to be mentioned that dues of several players had been pending for many months due to the financial problems in the PHF.

In this regard, PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that the players are the heroes of the country. He said he never wanted the players to not get their money. “I am most saddened when the players do not get money,” he added.

PHF Secretary General Haider Hussain said that his first priority was to give the players their right. He had promised that the money would be paid before the camp.

It should be noted that the training camp of the Pakistan team for the preparation of the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup will begin in Karachi from tomorrow.