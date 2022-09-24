PNSC refutes ‘baseless’ allegations

ISLAMABAD: Apropos a media release by various sections of the press on 21st and 22nd September, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has refuted the allegations as ‘false and baseless’.

In a statement, the PNSC said the recently-acquired Aframax tankers i.e. Mardan & Sargodha were inducted into the PNSC’s fleet in August 2022, and were registered with internationally recognised classification society i.e. American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Sargodha is trading successfully to the satisfaction of its client and is currently at berth to discharge her 2nd cargo at the PQA terminal. Moreover, the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) certified on 6th September 2022 that all machinery including pumping systems of the vessel are fit for service.

Dry-docking is a predefined, cyclical and mandatory activity, performed as per Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and for renewalof the vessel’s classification certificates confirming the sea worthiness of the vessel. All seagoing vessels undergo periodic dry-docking irrespective of the date of induction into any fleet.

The PNSC, being a strategic organisation, considers publication of such baseless news as irresponsible, tarnishing the image of the national flag carrier (PNSC) and reserves its right to initiate appropriate proceedings in this regard.