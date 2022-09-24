Man ‘kills’ wife in bedroom three months after marriage

Suspect Shahnawaz confesses to hitting his wife on the head with dumbbells. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Police detained the son of a noted journalist Friday morning for being a suspect in the murder of his wife.

The detained person, identified as Shahnawaz and son of Ayaz Amir, told the police that he suspected his wife was “some other country’s agent and felt that she was plotting to kill him.” He also suspected his wife was a “having an affair with someone”.

Sara was murdered at the home of Shahnawaz in Chak Shahzad area on Friday, a police spokesperson told The News.During the preliminary investigation, the suspect told the police that he had married Sara three months ago and that she was his third wife.“I met Sara on social media. She returned to Islamabad from Dubai yesterday. I thought she had an affair with someone but she assured me she was not seeing anyone,” Shahnawaz told the police, according to the sources.

Narrating the murder story, Shahnawaz told the police Sara had tried to strangle him after which he pushed her away from him. “Sara tried to strangle me at about 9:30am. I thought I would die so I pushed her away and she fell,” he told the police.

“She got up and attacked me again, so I grabbed my dumbbells which were lying nearby and hit her on the head.” He further said after he hit his wife, the room was filled with blood which panicked him.

“I, therefore, placed Sara’s body in a bathtub to clean the blood stains and took a picture of the bathtub and sent it to my father, Ayaz Amir,” he said. The suspect also said that he called his father and narrated the whole incident after which he informed the police.

The police spokesman said an investigation was underway and facts will be shared with the media soon. The victim’s body was shifted to PIMS for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a forensic survey of the crime scene has been completed and the murder weapon and other evidence have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Speaking to the media, Ayaz Amir said such an incident should not happen to anyone. Asked if his son was intoxicated, he said, “What can I say about this? It is a legal matter”.