Appointment hailed

LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan has welcomed the appointment of noted scholar Qari Hanif Jallundhari as chairman Punjab Quran Board (PQB) and termed it a good step by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, Association president Qudratullah, patron-in-chief Hafeez ul Barkaat Shah and Chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah offered complete cooperation to Qari Hanif Jallundari for improving printing Quality of Holy Quran and resolving the problems of Quran publishers. They expressed confidence that both Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Qari Hanif Jallundhari would solve all the problems faced by the publishers of the Quran.