Saturday September 24, 2022
ACE DG takes over

By Our Correspondent
September 24, 2022

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has taken charge of the post and started the work. Earlier, he has served as Additional Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab. After assuming the charge as ACE DG at Farid Court House, he listened to the people’s complaints in his office and issued directions for early solution of their problems.

