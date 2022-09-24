Two arrested for hundi business

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dera Ismail Khan circle on Friday arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala.
According to Deputy Director Nadeem Zafar, the agency’s team raided a market where the business of hundi/ hawala was conducted. The FIA team arrested two accused namely Sherdaraz and Jawadullah, residents of Wana in South Waziristan.
They were allegedly involved in the illegal business of money transfer through hundi/hawala and recovered Rs8,61,000 from their possession. A case was registered against the accused.
