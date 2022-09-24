Foundation donates relief items to flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chairman Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation Safdar Khan visited the camp of Pakistan Army in Peshawar Cantonment and handed over food packages for the flood victims of the hilly northern areas on Friday.
Talking to reporters here, he said that it was impossible for ordinary people to reach the flood-affected mountainous areas.
ABSMF, he said, had provided relief items such as packed milk, dry juice, dry milk, bread, sugar, tea, plastic mats, water coolers, water cans, matches, anti-mosquitos coils, fans, biscuits, chocolates, chips, women’s grocery, and ready-made clothes for ladies and children.
He said Pakistani forces are playing an active role in difficult times and rendering services for the flood victims. He appealed to the people to give generous donations to the flood victims who are currently living under the open sky.
He said the survivors were looking towards them and it was the time to help brothers and sisters.
MANSEHRA: The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency Dera Ismail Khan circle on Friday arrested two persons...
KARACHI: A court sentenced a man to 22-month imprisonment for blackmailing and forcing a teenage student into a...
PESHAWAR: Syeda Iffat Jabbar took charge as Station Director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Friday.A press release said...
PESHAWAR: University Town Resident Welfare Society on Friday thanked the KP government for ordering the de-sealing of...
LAHORE: The price of whole-wheat flour has been increased once again in about a week. According to Lahore Atta Chakki...
Comments