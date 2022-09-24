Safe City Project to be connected wtih all cameras

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (r) Muhammad Usman on Thursday said that cameras installed in commercial areas would be connected with the safe city project to ensure high vigilance in the city.

During his visit to the safe city project, he said that cameras of markets and commercial centres would be connected with a safe city which would ensure better monitoring and high vigilance in the city.

He said that such cameras would also help to control crime in the city while cameras on Blue, Orange, and Green Lines will also be installed and activated on a priority basis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that a total of 2530 new cameras will be installed in the Safe City (Phase-2) project. He said that the coverage of key locations would be 100 percent after the completion of the second phase to help in curbing crime in the city.

IGP Islamabad and senior officers gave a briefing to the Chief Commissioner during his maiden visit to the safe city project. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad examined the functioning of cameras and lauded the efforts of Islamabad police to curb crime.