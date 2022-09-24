Chor Chowk ‘chehlum’ procession, 180 CTP officials to regulate traffic

Rawalpindi : Over 180 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would be deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area on Sunday as ‘Chehlum’ procession to be taken out tomorrow (September 25) from Peshawar Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Police, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, have finalised all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users on September 25 in Chor Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised to ensure security and facilitate the mourners as well as the road users.

Chairing Cross to Pirwadhai Mor Road would remain closed from morning to conclusion of the ‘Chehlum’ procession.

Diversion points would be set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

Saddar to Peshawar bound traffic would move through Westridge Road, Atta ul Haq Road, Najam Shaheed Road, Westridge-III Road, APS School, Marble Factory and IJP Road, while the traffic coming from Wah, Taxila towards Saddar would use Pirwadhai Road, IJP Road, Carriage Factory Road, Gunjmandi Mor, Bakri Chowk, Romi Road, Transit Camp and Akram ul Haq Road.

The road from Chor Chowk to Range road would also remain closed during the procession.

Similarly, Hali road from Chor Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk would also remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Traffic of Marble Factory road to Chor Chowk would also be provided alternative route from Tanki Chowk towards Westridge Mor, he added.

Traffic police would place diversions to facilitate the procession, the spokesman informed. He said that CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours.