Blind archer Tanveer wins silver

LAHORE: Blind archer Tanveer Ahmed clinched 3rd medal of the year by winning silver medal in Andorra International Open for VI Archery 2022.
He lost in final against Kathleen of Belgium in 30 meter event. Earlier, Tanveer Ahmed scored personal best 396 points in the qualification round. Belgium's Kathleen won gold and Anette Londal from Norway won bronze.
