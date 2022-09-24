Mehrunnisa, Shehbaz win gold

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Ahmed and Mehrunnisa have won gold in under-40 mixed category of the First Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.

Shehbaz also grabbed gold in men’s under-40 category of the poomsae event. Mehrunnisa also claimed silver medal in the women’s individual category.

In the under-30 category, Waseem Ahmed and Naila won bronze. Mohammad Waseem won a bronze medal in under-30 mixed category while Flower Zaheer won bronze in women’s under-30 category.