Malnutrition is a serious condition that happens when your diet does not contain the right amount of nutrients. Recent data on malnutrition shows that it is responsible for nearly half of all deaths of children under the age of five.
The reality is that we already have the knowledge and tools to save hundreds of thousands of lives each year from this terrible condition. A relatively small additional investment by donors, governments, and others would dramatically reduce the deaths from malnutrition.
Arslan Khan
Jhang Sadar
