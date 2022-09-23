Exhibition to mark national day of S Arabia

Islamabad : Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad has organised a two-day exhibition to commemorate the 92nd national day of Saudi Arabia.

On this occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former president of ICCI, hosted Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to celebrate the everlasting friendship between the two brotherly countries. Sardar Yasir highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He further added that Pakistan accords great importance to friendly ties and the warmth existing between both the countries. He mentioned that KSA has significantly contributed towards economic growth, health and education sectors of Pakistan. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan pointed out that over the years, the two countries have succeeded in developing a unique synergy for mutual development. Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Pakistani expatriates in the region who are contributing significantly in the form of remittances, they remit nearly $6 billion from Saudi Arabia every year.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of KSA appreciated the role/contribution of nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia in different spheres/sectors. He reiterated to further augment the bond between both the nations. Since 1971, Pakistanis have contributed toward building the Kingdom’s infrastructure. Also present on the occasion the Minster for Interior Rana Sanaullah highlighted the degree of respect the Pakistanis possesses towards Khadmain Harmain, Sharifain. He added that the present government is fully committed to strengthening the friendly relationship between the two great nations.