Stay orders PHC admits petition against district judges

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday admitted a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against 30 senior civil and district judges in the province.

In a strange move, the KP government approached the high court invoking Article 199 and 203 of the Constitution. It asked the court to prevent the district judiciary from issuing stay orders in cases related to mines and minerals.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard preliminary arguments in the case. Additional Advocate General Amir Farooq represented the provincial government while Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk appeared for the Mining Department.