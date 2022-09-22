Police arrest accused from SC premises

ISLAMABAD: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and other cases after cancellation of his bail application from the premises of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood dismissed the bail application of one accused Sohail Akhtarm, allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and confiscation matters.
During the hearing, the court was informed that despite orders issued by the subordinate courts, the accused did not ensure his appearance.Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked the police as to why the accused was not arrested yet, to which the police replied that they tried their best but the accused always made good his escape.
