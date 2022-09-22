Call to restore Quran Complex, Seerat Academy

LAHORE:Former members of Punjab Quran Board (PQB) have demanded the Punjab government restore the Quran Complex and Seerat Academy, and revive its functions towards the sacred objective of serving Quran and Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Chairing a meeting of former members on Wednesday, the former PQB member Muhammad Nazimuddin said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the founder of Quran Complex and Seerat Academy project in 2006 but it has been decaying due to the neglect of subsequent governments. He said billions of rupees were spent on the construction of this grand project on 53-kanal land. He recalled that the purpose of establishing the Quran Complex was to build the largest Quran museum in the world for preserving historical manuscripts of the Holy Quran, protect its soiled pages from desecration, promote higher education of the Holy Quran, affiliate it to Al-Azhar University, and Seerat Academy should promote higher education on the life of the Prophet (PBUH).
