Rehabilitation priority: CM

LAHORE:Air Officer Commanding of Central Air Command of PAF Air Vice-Marshal Zafar Aslam called on the chief minister at his office and discussed relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas. It was agreed to continue measures for the rehabilitation of the flood victims more efficiently.

The chief minister thanked Zafar Aslam for the valuable services of the air force in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He noted that people were timely rescued by air force in the affected areas. On behalf of the Punjab government, I pay tribute to the air force officials engaged in relief activities, the CM said and stressed that the rehabilitation of flood victims was a priority.

Pakistan Air Force and the provincial government will continue to provide relief to the distressed population, he said and appreciated the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF. “I also value the contribution of the Pakistan Air Force to social development,” he remarked. The unprecedented services of the Pakistan Air Force in national development, which is fully engaged to defend the aerial boundaries of the country, are commendable, he concluded.

Zafar Aslam said that the Pakistan Air Force would provide full support in resettlement works in the flood-affected areas along with the Punjab government.

MESSAGE ON INT’L DAY OF PEACE: The chief minister said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation. Pakistan has always played a key role in ensuring world peace and I believe that real and lasting victory is always peace and not war.

In his message, the CM said that Pakistan has played the role of a pioneer in the United Nations peace missions. Many brave soldiers of Pakistan’s peace missions were martyred during efforts to restore peace and stability in dangerous and turbulent regions, he mentioned and added that the sacrifices of the martyred officers and jawans would always be remembered. He said that lasting peace in the region was not possible without a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

On the one hand, Pakistan has lit the candle of peace, on the other hand, India’s aggressive behaviour is a threat to peace in the region, he regretted. The Modi-led regime has sabotaged all peace efforts in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from IG police about the murder of an eight-year-old child after abduction in Faisalabad and ordered the early arrest of the accused. The CM directed that all the requirements of the provision of justice to the bereaved family should be met.

TAKES NOTICE: Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the death of a girl who fell into an open manhole near Bund Road, and sought a report from commissioner Lahore. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM ordered action against those responsible for the negligence.Meanwhile, Deputy Director Quba Khalid Shah, Assistant Director Faraz Ali and Sub-Engineer Umar Farooq were suspended for their negligence.