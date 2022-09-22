10 POWs from US, other countries transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The prisoners, who also hail from Sweden, Morocco and Croatia, arrived in Saudi Arabia from Russia, and Saudi authorities "are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries", the statement said.

The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis", it said.