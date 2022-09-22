10 POWs from US, other countries transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The prisoners, who also hail from Sweden, Morocco and Croatia, arrived in Saudi Arabia from Russia, and Saudi authorities "are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries", the statement said.
The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis", it said.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to retire one of its waning MiG-21 fighter jets, the Hindustan Times has...
KABUL: The Taliban supreme leader has installed a loyalist cleric as Afghanistan’s education minister, with the...
GENEVA: Non-communicable diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes are responsible for 74 percent of deaths...
ISTANBUL: A firefighting helicopter crashed on Wednesday as it headed to the Turkish port of Marmaris to combat a...
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s president told the United Nations on Wednesday that his country was not seeking an atomic...
WASHINGTON: The New York state attorney general has filed a lawsuit against former US president Donald Trump, his...
Comments