Citizens shower robber with cold water as punishment

In an unusual incident of vigilante justice, a robber was beaten up and showered with cold water by citizens in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.

The citizens caught the robber, and after beating him, they tied him up with a rope and showered him with cold water as a punishment. Police said the robber along with his companion was looting citizens in the area.

Suspect caught

A crowd of people caught a suspected robber and beat him up when he was trying to loot a citizen with a toy gun at a flowers shop near Teen Hatti, Jamshed Quarters police said. The suspect was later handed over to the police.

Elderly robber

A CCTV footage of a mobile-snatching incident in PIB Colony went viral on social media, showing an elderly man and a young man snatching a mobile phone at gunpoint from a citizen sitting outside his residence.