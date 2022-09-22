Citizens shower robber with cold water as punishment

In an unusual incident of vigilante justice, a robber was beaten up and showered with cold water by citizens in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.
The citizens caught the robber, and after beating him, they tied him up with a rope and showered him with cold water as a punishment. Police said the robber along with his companion was looting citizens in the area.
Suspect caught
A crowd of people caught a suspected robber and beat him up when he was trying to loot a citizen with a toy gun at a flowers shop near Teen Hatti, Jamshed Quarters police said. The suspect was later handed over to the police.
Elderly robber
A CCTV footage of a mobile-snatching incident in PIB Colony went viral on social media, showing an elderly man and a young man snatching a mobile phone at gunpoint from a citizen sitting outside his residence.
Probable DisbeliefsThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable...
Three names have been sent to the Sindh governor for the appointment of the chancellor of Iqra University, the largest...
A man was shot dead and two others were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Wednesday. According to the Korangi...
A woman who acted in reenactment television dramas was found dead on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances at a...
Pakistan Peoples Party leaders have said that not just the next mayor of Karachi but the chairmen of the towns to be...
Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas in a statement condemned the visit of a Pakistani...
Comments