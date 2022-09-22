 
close
Thursday September 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Citizens shower robber with cold water as punishment

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2022

In an unusual incident of vigilante justice, a robber was beaten up and showered with cold water by citizens in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.

The citizens caught the robber, and after beating him, they tied him up with a rope and showered him with cold water as a punishment. Police said the robber along with his companion was looting citizens in the area.

Suspect caught

A crowd of people caught a suspected robber and beat him up when he was trying to loot a citizen with a toy gun at a flowers shop near Teen Hatti, Jamshed Quarters police said. The suspect was later handed over to the police.

Elderly robber

A CCTV footage of a mobile-snatching incident in PIB Colony went viral on social media, showing an elderly man and a young man snatching a mobile phone at gunpoint from a citizen sitting outside his residence.

Comments