PDM mulling in-house change in Punjab

President Dr Arif Alvi administering the oath to Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab at Aiwan-E-Sadr. APP/File

ISLAMABAD: PDM’s constitutional experts have once again sat together to deliberate on an in-house change in Punjab and table a no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly speaker before removing Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Completing the numbers game of 186 is inevitable for this process that seems to be next to impossible, the constitutional experts have opined. Sources told Online that during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, important consultations were made on the issue of an in-house change in Punjab. The two leaders agreed on evolving a strategy immediately in consultation with PDM leaders.

On the other hand, the PDM leaders have proposed floating a vote of no trust against the PA speaker before removing the CM. Consultations have been started in this respect.

The sources said the PDM solicited opinion from legal and constitutional experts in connection with the in-house change. During their consultation process, it was told that some treasury members had decided to join hands with the PDM and would cast their vote in favour of the PDM candidate.

The experts had advised the PDM to ask the CM to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly instead of tabling a no-trust move against him. They advised that the Punjab governor, by exercising his constitutional powers, should ask the CM to get a vote of confidence and on the day of vote, disgruntled treasury members of PA should abstain from the assembly.

This way the CM would fail in securing the required votes. According to experts, if the vote of no confidence is floated against the PA speaker, chances of its success are higher due to secret balloting. The modus operandi would be decided after the arrival of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.