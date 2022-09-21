Shehbaz case hearing put off

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members. Shehbaz and Hamza didn’t appear before the court and submitted applications seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance through their counsel that was granted by the court. In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs 2 million to Rs 7,000 million, which the family had failed to justify.