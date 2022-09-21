Suffering from neglect

As a resident of Hazara Goth, I would like to raise awareness of the problems in our district due to the negligence of the local authorities. The line water in the district is not fit to drink and is merely used in household work, forcing people to buy filtered water. The sewage line gets blocked two to three times a month and the residents themselves bear the burden of getting it fixed. Loadshedding is common, making life especially hard for students and businesses.
There are more problems like damaged roads, dysfunctional street lights and lack of schools. If the local authorities continue with their lethargy, the problems will only mount and life in the district may soon become totally unbearable.
Tahira Amir
Karachi
