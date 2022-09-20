Rivals see Nawaz reshaping political map: Maryam

PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz during public gathering. —PML-N Facebook

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the political opponents are once again seeing party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, reshaping the country’s ‘political map’.

Expressing her views on Twitter, the PMLN vice president lambasted the political opponents and went on to say that they [political opponents] crossed all limits to take revenge and do injustice to Nawaz Sharif and no opportunity was missed to get rid of the PMLN supremo.

“But what will be a bigger punishment than this that they (political opponents) are now seeing Nawaz, reshaping the ‘political map’ of Pakistan again”, added Maryam.

In another Tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, “Foreign funding agent is not at ease to see successes and respect Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is getting at the diplomatic front.” She said that ‘Fitna’ Khan has to justify the dollars he got through foreign funding. The jealousy he felt at successes of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has become his fate.