KP Assembly’s resolution assails use of religious card against Imran

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution by a majority that expressed concern over the alleged malicious campaign against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by some leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the federal government.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, accused PMLN leader Javed Latif of launching the campaign against former prime minister Imran Khan. The resolution accused Javed Latif of using the religious card against Imran Khan and said that might pose threat to his life. The resolution was signed by other provincial ministers including Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yusufzai and Ziaullah Bangash.

However, the combined opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly resisted the passage of the resolution and termed it a step to cover the blunders committed by the PTI chief in public gatherings. The resolution said that the federal government particularly Javed Latif was using the religious card against Imran Khan.

It said Imran Khan had raised his voice against Islamophobia and was considered as ambassador of Islam in the world. The resolution said that in the past such malicious campaigns and the use of religious cards had taken lives of many people and it could also be fatal to Imran Khan’s life. The resolution demanded that Javed Latif must resign and should be arrested forthwith.

The resolution led to a heated debate between treasury and opposition benches as the Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party lawmakers interrupted presenting the resolution.Kamran Bangash asked the ANP and PPP MPAs that at least they should not favour the use of the religious card against rival politicians as their party leadership had always advocated for secular and liberal thoughts and ideologies.

He said the opposition parties and the “imported” government could not face Imran Khan in the by-election and had started a “malicious” campaign against him. “Imran Khan is now a popular leader in Pakistan and he could not be blamed through sucha dirty campaign,” said Kamran Bangash. He added the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their representative forum (KP Assembly) would support Imran Khan in his struggle against the “imported” government.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that his party had always opposed those who had played with the religious sentiments of the people but PTI chief Imran Khan had used religion for worldly affairs and politics. “Imran Khan has introduced the use of abusive language and is calling his opponents with bad names in the public gatherings,” he said and added that PTI had spread hatred among the youth.