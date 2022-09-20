Nation won’t forget traitors behind ‘imported’ govt: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing to a rally in Chakwal.—screen grab

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Monday the nation will not forget those traitors who brought the imported government into power.



Address a public meeting here, Imran asked the youth to break the idols of fear and scare those who scared them over phone from unknown numbers. He said those scaring the youth were worth nothing adding that the decision to elect their representatives to lead the country rested fairly and squarely with the people and none else.

Taking a dig at the PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Imran said Maryam told lies without remorse and he never saw such a person in his life. Commenting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the US, Imran said he won’t be doing something extraordinary. The former premier claimed that Shehbaz Sharif’s legs were shaking during his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

Talking about his statement on the appointment of new army chief, Imran said the ISPR director general should at least have understood what he was conveying. “When I say the army chief should be selected on merit, it means Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz should not select him, as they are the most corrupt people and do not rely on merit,” he said.

“These two parties do not believe in merit. So if you want a prosperous Pakistan, the country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, you must come out when I give the call,” he continued.

He asked the people to rally behind them and said the people of Kufa feared Yazid and did not come out in support of Hazrat Imran Hussain (RA). He said if the PPP believed in merit, Aitzaz Ahsan would have been the party head instead of Zardari and Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz would not be taking all the big decisions of PMLN.

Imran said Shehbaz went abroad leaving the country submerged. Bilawal too followed suit and went abroad, he said, adding if the visit was that important, at least they should have earned respect for the motherland.

Imran said an army of 100 lions led by a jackal was bound to be defeated. He said the ‘imported’ rulers ought to bring their looted money back rather than going abroad with the begging bowl.

“Even if Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif return half of the looted national wealth, the country need not beg the international community for money,” Imran criticized. The PTI chief said he will add Chakwal youth and women to the real independence movement.

“I have raised Rs14 billion for flood victims via 8.5-hour telethons so far. People will definitely give donations when they are confident that their funds will be appropriately utilised. I can assure that there are no more open-hearted people in the world than Pakistanis.”

“I am afraid that wheat crop might also be affected due to the flood in Sindh. The flood has destroyed crops in Sindh and Balochistan and the victims are facing a lot of difficulties there,” said Imran.

The PTI chief said incompetent rulers like Shehbaz Sharif were imposed on the nation and they will never prioritise the national interests. Imran said the people of Chakwal should be prepared to defeat the ‘thieves’. The former premier said he had never accepted defeat and will never step back from his struggle against the corrupt rulers.